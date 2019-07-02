Alvin D. "Al" Neuenschwander, 89, Berne, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at River Terrace Retirement Community in Bluffton. He was born in Adams County Oct. 23, 1929, to the late David and Catherine (Amstutz) Neuenschwander. Al was united in marriage to Mabel Miller Dec. 31, 1952; she preceded him in death April 25, 2002.

He was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church in Berne. He was a member of the Berne Lion's Club. Al also did voluntary work for the Navajo Indians in New Mexico.

Al was employed with Empire Gas and later he was employed with Lehman Heating and Plumbing in Berne. He then retired from House of White Birches in Berne. For many years, Al sold advertising for Newton and also was an auctioneer.

He loved to work with his hands, making numerous items such as wooden games, fences, windmills and end tables.

Among survivors are a sons, Charles "Chuck" (Shirley) Neuenschwander of Ossian, Keith (Cindy) Neuenschwander of Goshen, Indiana, and David (Becky) Neuenschwander of Prestonsburg, Kentucky; brothers, Paul Neuenschwander and Howard Neuenschwander, both of Berne; seven grandchildren, Tom (Laura) Neuenschwander, Kristy Neuenschwander, Jim (Amanda) Neuenschwander, Wesley (Meaghan) Denson, Bryant Denson, Kaitlyn Denson and Kiante Neuenschwander; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Kay Neuenschwander; granddaughter, Brenda Battice; five brothers, Phillip, Simon, David, William and Daniel Neuenschwander; and five sisters, Caroline Neuenschwander, Lydia Neuenschwander, Laura Sprunger, Vilas Neuenschwander and Mary Ann Beer.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at the First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in M.R.E. Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and one hour prior to services at the church.

Preferred memorials are to First Mennonite Church Kitchen Committee or First Mennonite Church Quilting Committee.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 3, 2019