Alvin E. Habegger, 76, a resident of Decatur the past two years and a former longtime resident of Berne, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Gulfside Hospice in Zephyrhills, Florida.

He was born in Adams County Thursday, Oct. 1, 1942, to the late Edgar and Savilla (Roth) Habegger. On Sept. 25, 1965, he married Virginia Lehman; she survives in Decatur.

Alvin attended Zion United Church of Christ in Decatur. He was a graduate of Adams Central High School in Monroe. Alvin retired from Micro Precision in Berne, where he worked as a machinist.

Among survivors are a son, Douglas (Denise) Habegger of Portland; daughter, Sedonna Habegger of St. Petersburg, Florida; sisters, Sarah (Robert) Amstutz of Grenada Hills, California, and Hannah (Richard) Amstutz of Berne; three grandchildren, Dustin (Kayla) Habegger, Jaimie Habegger and Alyssa (Bryan) Irelan; and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Gibson and Saywer.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Howard, Benjamin, Chester and Paul Habegger; and two sisters, Catherine Smith and Eldonna Amstutz.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhoffer Chapel in Berne, with Pastor Randy Rossman officiating. Interment will follow in the M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne.

Visition will be from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to services Thursday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Family LifeCare or Zion United Church of Christ Church, Decatur.

Arrangements were handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel, Berne. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary