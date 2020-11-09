1/1
Alvina A. Sauer
Alvina A. Sauer, 101, Decatur, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest.
Among survivors are a daughter, Linda Abdon of Decatur; sons, Dr. Ken (Karla Cruise) Sauer of South Bend, Fred Sauer of Decatur and Mark (Susan) Sauer of Bluffton; sister, Marlene Fuhrman of Decatur; sister-in-law, Evelyn Aumann of Decatur; Harold's siblings, including brother, Ralph (Marilyn) Sauer of Decatur and sister, Clarice "Kelly" Porter of Decatur; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sauer; four sisters and their spouses, Erna (Carl) Melcher, Marie (Morris) Wiegman, Florence (Gilbert) Hoffman and Eloise Aumann; one brother, Fritz Aumann; brother-in-law, Otto Furhman; and daughter-in-law, Lori Sauer.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, and one hour prior to services at the church Friday. Masks are required for all visitors.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
