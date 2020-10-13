Andrew W. "Andy" Gay, 59, Decatur, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Monroeville. He was born in Angola, Indiana, Dec. 15, 1960, to Philip K. Gay and Lauralee D. Brownwell.
He worked in the food industry the majority of his life and was the owner and operator of the popular Corner Cafe in Decatur. He had exemplary culinary skills and was especially known for his homemade pies.
He was a member of the Bridge Community Church in Decatur.
Andy was an active member of Decatur Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Main Street. He was the 2019 recipient of the Chamber President's Award. He was currently serving as the president of the Decatur Optimist Club. He was also a founding member of Decatur Cultural Connection.
Among survivors are his father and step-mother, Philip and Anna Gay of Ocala, Florida; mother, Lauralee D. MacLeod of Angola; wife, Kim Schultz-Gay of Decatur; four sons, Logan P. (Deidre) Gay of Corunna, Mason D. Schultz of Decatur, Dalton R. (Alaina) Schultz of Decatur and Colton W. Gay of Fort Wayne; daughter, Payton N. Schultz of Decatur; brother, Bradley A. "Cricket" (Tereasa) Gay of Clearlake, Indiana; step-sister, Michelle (Doug) Shively of Suwannee, Georgia; step-brother, Michael (Donna Breedan) Nichols of Naples, Florida; and two grandchildren, Brady Schocke and Walker Gay.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Blair Gay.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Pastor Mo Hodge officiating.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, with an Optimist Memorial Service at 8 p.m., all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to ACCF Optimist Scholarship Fund; or P.A.W.S. of Adams County.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.