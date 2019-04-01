Angela M. Uhlman, 72, Decatur, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Dearborn County, Indiana, Oct. 12, 1946, to the late Edgar and Freda (Lewis) Abdon. On March 21, 1964, she married Russell R. Uhlman; after 51 years together, he passed away April 8, 2015.

She was employed by Sprint in Decatur for 47 years, which upon her retirement was Embarq.

Among survivors are two sons, Russell J. "Buck" Uhlman of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Eric (Mindy) Uhlman of Monroe; three daughters, Lisa Jones of Bloomington, Indiana, Shelly (Ron) Rhoades of Decatur and Abby (Corey) DeRoo of Monroe; four brothers, John Abdon and Albert (Joan) Abdon, both of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Mike (Nancy) Abdon of Aurora, Indiana, and Mark (Susann) Abdon of Bennington, Indiana; sister, Nancy (Ray) Beatty of Lawrenceburg; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Abdon; and a brother, Dennis Abdon.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with

Mike Abdon officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, and for one hour prior to the services Thursday from 9-10 a.m., all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Adams County Council on Aging or the Hanna-Nuttman Park Project.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 2, 2019