Anita M. Steele, 93, Decatur, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Adams County June 3, 1926, to the late Otto and Gertrude (Linnemeier) Koenemann. Anita was united in marriage to Roland Miller May 22, 1948, at St. Paul Lutheran Church-Preble; he preceded her in death March 2, 1986. She was then united in marriage to Wilbert Steele Jan. 1, 1995 at Zion Lutheran Church-Decatur; he preceded her in death Sept. 5, 2004.
She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church-Decatur, where she served as the church secretary for many years. In addition, she was in charge of the cradle roll for more than 20 years. She was in the Emmaus Guild, a longtime member of the church choir and also sang in the Lutheran Chorale. Anita and Wilbert delivered Meals on Wheels to local residents as a way to help their community.
Before Anita was married, she was employed as a bank teller at First State Bank of Decatur. She was a bookkeeper for the Decatur Daily Democrat for more than 20 years, and a secretary for the AAL insurance, now known as Thrivent.
Anita enjoyed spending time with her family, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid IU basketball fan and a Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and maintaining her scrapbook collection. Anita was in a card group at home and at Adams Woodcrest, and was a good Euchre player.
Among survivors are a son, Michael (Anita) Miller of Decatur; two daughters, Diane (John) McClain of Decatur and Nola (Scott) Zimmerman of Greencastle, Indiana; two step-daughters, Carolyn (Paul) Bosse of Plant City, Florida, and Sandra (Mark) Freudenberg of Dublin, Ohio; step-son, Jerrold (Linda) Steele of Indianapolis; seven grandchildren, Tanya Croswell, Paul (Nicole) Miller, Corbin (Amy) Miller, Toby (Sarah) Reef, Riley (Emily) Zimmerman, Russell Zimmerman and Chad McClain; three step-grandchildren, Brian and Jennifer Bosse, and Luke Freudenberg; 14 great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Makayla Croswell; Braelyn, Crosby and Kendall Miller; Greysen and Graham Miller; Emma, Audrey and Sophia Reef; Charlotte Zimmerman and a baby brother due in July; and Brooke and Madeline McClain; and two step-great grandchildren, David and Carrie Bosse.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and Robert Koenemann; two sisters, Helene Beltz and Esther Doehrman; and a step-daughter, Brenda Lou Steele
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. A public Memorial Service will be planned for later this fall.
Preferred memorials are to Zion Lutheran Church or the ACCF-Lung.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020