Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Annie L. Weiland


Annie L. Weiland Obituary
Annie L. Weiland, 74, Monroe, passed away Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019.
Annie's Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the 4-H Dining Hall in Monroe. Her great-nephew will lead a service, and we will follow with stories and fellowship. If you feel led to share a story, come and share. We want to celebrate and honor her wonderful life.
Preferred memorials may be given to .
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on June 15, 2019
