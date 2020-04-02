Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Knittle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Michael Knittle


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Michael Knittle Obituary
Anthony Michael Knittle, 34, Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born in Decatur Sept. 13, 1985, to Gregory L. Knittle and Patricia D. Lewis.
He was the most caring, loving, funny and big-hearted guy ever. He never knew a stranger and loved his family.
Among survivors are his parents, Gregory L. (Deb) Knittle and Patricia D. (Randy) Lewis; brother, Patrick L. Knittle; sister, Sasha J. Knittle; fiancee, Amanda Joy Geimer; daughter, Gabriella Lynn Knittle; son, Carson Michael Knittle; step-daughter, Raigan Louise Brandt; and baby Anthony Matthew Knittle due in June of 2020.
There will be a celebration of Tony's life with Jesus at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -