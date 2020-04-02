|
|
Anthony Michael Knittle, 34, Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born in Decatur Sept. 13, 1985, to Gregory L. Knittle and Patricia D. Lewis.
He was the most caring, loving, funny and big-hearted guy ever. He never knew a stranger and loved his family.
Among survivors are his parents, Gregory L. (Deb) Knittle and Patricia D. (Randy) Lewis; brother, Patrick L. Knittle; sister, Sasha J. Knittle; fiancee, Amanda Joy Geimer; daughter, Gabriella Lynn Knittle; son, Carson Michael Knittle; step-daughter, Raigan Louise Brandt; and baby Anthony Matthew Knittle due in June of 2020.
There will be a celebration of Tony's life with Jesus at a later date.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020