Arlene R. (Dersch) Bentz


Arlene R. (Dersch) Bentz Obituary
Arlene R. Bentz, 86, Decatur, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born in Adams County Sept. 12, 1932, to the late Clarence H. and Elise S. (Bleeke) Dersch. On Sept. 26, 1953, Arlene married Francis H. "Smoke" Bentz; after 50 years together he preceded her in death May 22, 2004.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a member of the Women of St. Mary. She was also involved in the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 43 and the V.F.W.
Arlene was a 1950 graduate of Decatur High School. She worked at G.E. in Decatur for several years in the 1950s, then became a homemaker.
Among survivors are two sons, Dennis L. (Carol) Bentz and Alan A. Bentz, both of Decatur; three daughters, Deborah A. (Dennis) Covington of Dillsboro, Jayne M. (Todd) Swygart of Decatur and Amy S. (Steve) Buuck of Fort Wayne; a brother, Wilbur Dersch of Decatur; sister, Dorothy Gage of Decatur; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sons, Richard and Robert Bentz in infancy, and James A. "Tony" Bentz Jan. 24, 2016; and a granddaughter, Natasha E. Bentz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert will officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:30 p.m., and for one hour prior from 9-10 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Preferred memorials are to the ACCF Angel Cancer Fund; or St. Joseph Catholic School.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 7, 2019
