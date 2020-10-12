1/1
Arnita H. Schroeder
1925 - 2020
Arnita H. Schroeder, 95, Decatur, was called home by her Lord Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in Allen County May 20, 1925, to the late William F. and Clara (Thieme) Hockemeyer. Arnita was united in marriage to Marvin Schroeder July 8, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock.
Arnita was a devoted and active member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen most of her life and was a member of the Ladies Guild and the choir.
She was employed at ITT and retired in 1988.
Arnita loved spending time and playing cards with friends and family. She was a very talented and prolific quilter and did very beautiful needlework. She took great pride in making delicious cookies and baked goods.
Among survivors are her husband of 75 years, Marvin Schroeder of Decatur; sons, M. Daniel (Nancy) Schroeder of Osceola, Indiana, and Jeffrey Z. (Ruth) Schroeder of Hoagland; daughter, Sonia (Thomas) Croucher of Decatur; 11 grandchildren, Rod (Kelly) Schroeder, Bret (Renee) Schroeder, Lynn (Gabe) Beckham, Seth (Sarah) Croucher, Sara (Jeremy) Fisk, Amanda Parkhurst, Abigail (Dylan) McKean, Brianna (Pete Kurinsky) Schroeder, Justin (Lauren) Schroeder, Zachary (Barbara) Schroeder and Jordan Schroeder; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Elvira Fuelling and Lorinda Koenemann; and one brother, Edward Hockemeyer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Decatur.
Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, also at the church. Masks are required for the safety of Arnita's family.
Preferred memorials are to St. John Lutheran Church 175th Anniversary Mission or to Worship Anew.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
October 9, 2020
Dear Marvin so sorry for your loss...how long ago our paths crossed..how faithfully you drove my twin and I to work daily because our father had asked you(Pastor Schwehn)...we mourn with you and rejoice your lovely wife is in heaven. Much love
Mary Schwehn Miller Hafner
Friend
