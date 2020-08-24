Arthur G. Crozier, 74, Decatur, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born in Decatur Nov. 18, 1945, to the late Cloyce G. and Frieda D. (Clingenpeel) Crozier. Art was married to Diane S. (Gaunt) Beres June 28, 1991, in Decatur.

Art served in the Indiana Air National Guard from 1965-1971.

He was a 1964 graduate of Decatur High School and was a member of the Decatur Church of God.

Art retired from B.F. Goodrich in 1994, with 30 years of service, and had worked part-time at Adams Memorial Hospital.

He loved going to his grandchildren's activities, sports events and dance recitals. He was an Indianapolis Colts, IU basketball, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Among survivors are his wife, Diane S. Crozier of Decatur; daughters, Julia Ann (Bruce) Beard of Edgerton, Ohio, and Nancy Kristine Crozier of Fremont, Indiana; son, Marc William (Amie) Crozier of Auburn, Indiana; step-daughters, Tasya (Jeremy) Crozier and Tonya (James) Teer, both of Hartford City, Indiana; step-son, Ian Beres of Decatur; sister, Lois Staub of Decatur; and five grandchildren, Mason (Jarred) Roberts, Mercedes Hannon, Tiffany Crozier, Quinten Teer and Logan Crozier.

He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Jack Lawson; and brother-in-law, Tom Staub.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Decatur Church of God, with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Due to public concerns of safety, we request family and visitors practice social distancing and the wearing of masks. For those who prefer, or who are in a high risk category, we ask that you "like" the Facebook page of Zwick & Jahn, where the service will be live streamed.

Preferred memorials can be given to Decatur Church of God.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.



