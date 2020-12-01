Arthur J. Wilder, 90, Woodburn, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Art was born in Decatur April 9, 1930, to the late Arthur B. and Helen I. Wilder. He married the love of his life, Joan, June 30, 1951; after nearly 57 years of marriage, she preceded him in death.
He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Maumee Valley Antique Steam and Gas Association, Lions Club and Kiwanis Club. He proudly served in the U. S. Army.
Art was a teacher at New Haven High School. He enjoyed family time with his children and grandchildren and loved gardening.
Among survivors are his children, Kevin (Lisa) Wilder, Kathie (Larry) Frazee, Sandie (Scott) Kruse and Scott (Amy) Wilder; grandchildren, Nate (Sarah) Frazee, Andrew Wilder, Sarah (Neil) Hurford, Caleb Kruse, Olivia Kruse, Amanda Wilder, Katherine Wilder, Cameron Wilder and Noah Wilder; great-grandchildren, Nora and Emma Frazee; and siblings, Jim, Louise, Dave, Lynnette and Paul.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Wilder; and siblings, Charlene, Ed, Joe, Rosie, Glen and Jeanine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 Wallen Road, with visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Face masks are required. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in St Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Decatur.
Preferred memorials are to the League for the Blind.
