Audrey Mae (Bleeck) Steury, 93, Berne, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at Swiss Village. She was born in Chicago March 29, 1926, to Ernest and Ida (Davis) Bleeck. After her mother died of tuberculosis, 18-month-old Audrey was admitted to the Salem Children's Home in Flanagan, Illinois, where she remained for 24 years. Audrey thrived in the nurturing environment created by Director Chester Moser and his wife, Helen, who became her "mom and dad Moser." The home's indelible influence on her life is evidenced by her strong faith, as well as hundreds of poems, songs, sayings, Psalms and scriptures she could recite even into her 90s - as can many of her family.
In 1950, Audrey married Ivan Steury, who was also employed by the Salem Home. In 1952, they moved to Ivan's family farm near Monroe, with a new son. They built a successful dairy farm and added two daughters and another son to the family. The stories of Audrey's adventures at the Salem Home and the farm were many, and she loved to tell them.
She was a warm, kind spirit, who loved to tell jokes and make people laugh, and she will be sorely missed by all those who knew her.
Audrey and Ivan were active members of the Evangelical Mennonite Church and later the Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene. She was active in 4-H, the Extension Homemakers Club and Adams Central School. She was also a published poet.
Audrey was employed at Swiss Village, Chalet Village, Bank of Geneva, Berne Apparel and NAAS Foods. She and Ivan moved to Berne in 1990, where she remained after Ivan's death in 1997. In 2017, Audrey moved to Swiss Village where, for many years she had been a frequent visitor to dozens of residents. When Audrey was in her 90s, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter located her brother, Ralph (who had passed away in 1992), and a large extended family, whom she had never known. In 2017, Audrey met three of these new family members.
Among survivors are her son, Stan (Carrie) Steury of Vilas, North Carolina, and Mike (Beth) Steury of Berne; daughters, Karen (Stanley) Weaver of Geneva and Amee Crider of Bluffton; 14 grandchildren and seven spouses; and 20 great-grandchildren and one spouse.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; her parents; a brother, Ralph, of Longview,
Washington; son-in-law, Donald Crider; granddaughter, Emily Steury; and great-granddaughter; Zoey Smith.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Mt. Hope Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at the Berne Evangelical Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, and for one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Salem Children's Home, 15161N 400E Road Flannigan, IL 61740.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 9, 2019