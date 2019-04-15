Augustina Alicia "Alice" Guereca-O'Campo, 81, Decatur, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, went home to our Savior and our heavenly family members April 11, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She was born in Mexico Nov. 28, 1937, to the late Ezequiel and Leandra A. (Perez) Guereca.

She was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church.

Alice retried from General Electric after more than 25 years of service. She enjoyed tending to her bountiful flower beds during the summer, but most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with family, including her many grandchildren. She nurtured 23 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In her time here on earth, the Lord blessed her with the experience of watching her family grow by five generations.

Alice and her late husband, David B. O'Campo Sr., were blessed with seven children; daughter, Blanca Ester O'Campo of Decatur, son, David B. O'Campo Jr. of Fort Wayne, daughter, Silvia Alicia O'Campo of Decatur, son, Marcus R. O'Campo of Decatur, daughter, Kristine "Tina" O'Campo of Decatur and daughter, Jessica L. O'Campo of Decatur. She is a sister to Sergio R. "Rick" Guereca of Hawaii and Mario A (Rose) Guereca of Berne.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Monica Ann O'Campo; and a granddaughter, Alexandria "Lexy" R. Pharr; and her husband, David B. O'Campo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Fr. Dave Ruppert officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the family. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary