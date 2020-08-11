1/1
Barbara A. Werst
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara A. Werst, 73, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born on Aug. 3, 1947, to the late Donald L. and Joyce (Mengerink) Williams. Barb was united in marriage to Gary D. Werst March 8, 1969; he preceded her in death July 5, 2016.
Barb was very proud in the role as a homemaker and raising her family. After raising her children, she worked at Goodies for a few years. In her spare time she enjoyed watching I.U. basketball (men's or women's). She looked forward to her Saturday telephone conversations with her family to discuss the upcoming or progress of the Notre Dame football game. For more than 40 years, she enjoyed spending time at Randall Lake in southern Michigan with her husband and family, where they fished, boated and cherished their time together.
Among survivors are two sons, Scott (Caralee) Werst of Ossian and Brian (Kimberley) Werst of Lima, Ohio; daughter, Tammi (Mitchal) Milholland of New Haven; two brothers, Don (Barb) Williams Jr. of Minnesota and Gary (companion, Susan Fuelling) Williams of Decatur; two sisters, Cindy (companion Bob Romero) Keen of Decatur and Sharon (Russ) Colegrove of Spencerville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Trevor Werst, Justin Werst and James Werst; and furry companions, Buddy and Panda.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jefferey D. Werst.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Casual attire is requested by the family.
Private graveside services will be held at Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the Allen County ASPCA.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved