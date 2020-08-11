Barbara A. Werst, 73, New Haven, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. She was born on Aug. 3, 1947, to the late Donald L. and Joyce (Mengerink) Williams. Barb was united in marriage to Gary D. Werst March 8, 1969; he preceded her in death July 5, 2016.

Barb was very proud in the role as a homemaker and raising her family. After raising her children, she worked at Goodies for a few years. In her spare time she enjoyed watching I.U. basketball (men's or women's). She looked forward to her Saturday telephone conversations with her family to discuss the upcoming or progress of the Notre Dame football game. For more than 40 years, she enjoyed spending time at Randall Lake in southern Michigan with her husband and family, where they fished, boated and cherished their time together.

Among survivors are two sons, Scott (Caralee) Werst of Ossian and Brian (Kimberley) Werst of Lima, Ohio; daughter, Tammi (Mitchal) Milholland of New Haven; two brothers, Don (Barb) Williams Jr. of Minnesota and Gary (companion, Susan Fuelling) Williams of Decatur; two sisters, Cindy (companion Bob Romero) Keen of Decatur and Sharon (Russ) Colegrove of Spencerville, Indiana; three grandchildren, Trevor Werst, Justin Werst and James Werst; and furry companions, Buddy and Panda.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jefferey D. Werst.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur. Casual attire is requested by the family.

Private graveside services will be held at Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to the Allen County ASPCA.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.

