Barbara J. Barton, 85, rural Portland, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in LaSalle, Michigan, Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Harry and Emeline (Hearn) Bowser.
She was retired from Jay Garment and worked at Wal Mart in Portland.
Among survivors are two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Wilson of Highland Home, Alabama, and Larry (Trina) Wilson of Decatur; and two grandchildren
Funeral services will be Tuesday Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Hines presiding.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Jay County .
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019