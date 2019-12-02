Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home
221 N Meridian St
Portland, IN 47371
(260) 726-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Barton


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Barton Obituary
Barbara J. Barton, 85, rural Portland, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 28, 2019, in IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born in LaSalle, Michigan, Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Harry and Emeline (Hearn) Bowser.
She was retired from Jay Garment and worked at Wal Mart in Portland.
Among survivors are two sons, Jeff (Teresa) Wilson of Highland Home, Alabama, and Larry (Trina) Wilson of Decatur; and two grandchildren
Funeral services will be Tuesday Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Baird-Freeman Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Hines presiding.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to the Jay County .
Online condolences may be made at www.baird-freeman.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -