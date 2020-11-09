Barry L. Ehinger, 61, Decatur, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. He was born in Huntington Jan. 12, 1959, to Arthur and Carolyn (Simon) Ehinger. On Aug. 2, 1980, he married Anne M. Buescher; she survives in Decatur.

He graduated from Bellmont High School in 1977, then attended Ivy Tech Community College.

Barry and Anne moved from Ossian to their farmhouse outside of Decatur in 1987.

He worked as a project manager for construction projects all over northern Indiana, most currently with Thieneman Construction. He also donated countless hours to the Boy Scouts of America; he enjoyed High Adventure trips, camping, and mentoring his sons as they earned Eagle Scout rank.

Barry's favorite things were telling jokes, watching Notre Dame football, fishing in his pond, camping and looking for shooting stars.

He loved the sound of wind in the trees and the colors of fall leaves.

Among survivors are five children, Jen (Jim) Goble, Matt Ehinger, Dan (Meg) Stephens, Rachel (Matt) Bracey and David Ehinger; father, Arthur Ehinger; six siblings; six grandchildren, Matthew, Lauren, Oliver and Benjamin Goble, and Anna and Mason Bracey, all of whom he was very proud of; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Ehinger, and brother, Perry Ehinger.

A memorial service will be held in a state park at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees in national forests.

Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.

