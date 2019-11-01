|
Belva Charlene Schwartz, 93, Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away comfortably Oct. 13, 2019. She was married to Raymond Schwartz.
She enjoyed teaching and retired from the Adams County school system. She enjoyed world travels and loved music, playing the piccolo and flute. She valued her many friendships along life's journey. Her wonderful sense of humor and loving support will be greatly missed.
Among survivors are her two loving sons, Ronald (Mary) Schwartz and Randall (Lindy) Schwartz; five grandchildren, Julie, Laura, Amy, Emily and Zachery; and two great-grandchildren, Alden and Henry, all of whom love her very much.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 2, 2019