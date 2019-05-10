Home

Benjamin John Dyer Obituary
Benjamin John Dyer, the son of Matt and Abby (Murray) Dyer of Decatur, was stillborn April 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.
His parents are both members of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur.
Among survivors are two brothers, Landon and Noah Dyer; two sisters, Lucy and Natalie Dyer; maternal grandparents, Russ and Mary Murray of Decatur; paternal grandparents, Ed and Kate Dyer of Decatur; and maternal great-grandmother, Marcia Didrick of Decatur.
Benjamin was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Dyer, Dec. 11, 2004; and a sister, Lauren Dyer, March 25, 2014.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Decatur. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Decatur.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the St. Mary's Parish Hall Wednesday.
Preferred memorials are to The Hope Clinic.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 11, 2019
