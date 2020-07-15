Bernice Jaurigue, 92, Decatur, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 13, 1927.
In her early years she was a beautician and homemaker in Decatur. In 1977, she moved to Rio Grande Valley, Texas, where she retired with her husband, Robert. Bernice spent her days working in the Valley Baptist Hospital and took care of the family farm.
Bernice was an avid crafter and enjoyed making special things for her friends and family. She returned to Decatur in 2009, where she loved spending time with all of her beautiful family.
Among survivors are her two sons, Robert R. (Kay) Jaurigue and Daniel L. (Linda) Jaurigue, both of Decatur; daughter, Maria E. (Tom) Reiter of Novi, Michigan; 13 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jaurigue; three sons, Richard Jaurigue, Leonard R. Jaurigue and Ronald G. Jaurigue; and a daughter, Sharon Jaurigue.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
