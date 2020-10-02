Bessie L. Sanders, 100, Berne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Swiss Village. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio, Dec. 24, 1919, to the late William and Maude (Cordell) Hamrick. On Feb. 16, 1941, she married Kenneth P. Sanders; he preceded her in death after 56 years of marriage Feb. 24, 1997.
She attended Monroe United Methodist Church. Bessie worked at Wayne Novelty, Decatur Community Center and CTS, where she retired after 18 years of service.
Among survivors are two daughters, Julie (Myron) DeArmond of Decatur and Sandra (Thom) Rushforth of El Dorado, California; daughter-in-law, Patti Sanders of Jeffersonville, Indiana; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel K. Sanders; two brothers, Herman and Cloyde Hamrick; and a sister, Virginia Landis.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 12-2 p.m. Pastor David Myers will officiate and burial will immediately follow in Ray Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Monroe United Methodist Church
