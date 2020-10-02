1/1
Bessie L. Sanders
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie L. Sanders, 100, Berne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Swiss Village. She was born in Mercer County, Ohio, Dec. 24, 1919, to the late William and Maude (Cordell) Hamrick. On Feb. 16, 1941, she married Kenneth P. Sanders; he preceded her in death after 56 years of marriage Feb. 24, 1997.
She attended Monroe United Methodist Church. Bessie worked at Wayne Novelty, Decatur Community Center and CTS, where she retired after 18 years of service.
Among survivors are two daughters, Julie (Myron) DeArmond of Decatur and Sandra (Thom) Rushforth of El Dorado, California; daughter-in-law, Patti Sanders of Jeffersonville, Indiana; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel K. Sanders; two brothers, Herman and Cloyde Hamrick; and a sister, Virginia Landis.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior, from 12-2 p.m. Pastor David Myers will officiate and burial will immediately follow in Ray Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Monroe United Methodist Church
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Burial
Ray Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved