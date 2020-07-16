1/1
Beth Ann Faurote
1962 - 2020
Beth Ann Faurote, 58, Decatur, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Decatur April 5, 1962, to the late Francis H. "Fritz" and Dorothy J. (Bower) Faurote.
She was a lifelong resident of Decatur and grew up as a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. In her youth she attended grade school at St. Joseph Catholic School, then went on to graduate from Bellmont High School in 1980. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Indiana University-Fort Wayne. She had worked at Navistar, as an accountant and also worked as a homemaker.
Beth found great joy in watching her great nieces play softball and watching them dance. She liked barbecues and loved spending time with family and being with all the kids. Beth enjoyed the family feud of the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears. She was an avid Notre Dame fan and Bellmont High School sports fan, most especially wrestling (it was in her blood)!
Among survivors are her two sons, Max F. (Karin) Hackman of Orlando, Florida, and Alex A. (Aliya Bond) Hackman of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers; three nieces, Brittney (Tony) Heckman, Tiffany (Jeff) Fennig and Emily (Ryne) Johnson; and a nephew, Adam (Jessica) Faurote.
A Funeral Liturgy will be at 5:45 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with Father David Ruppert presiding. Visitation will follow from 6-7 p.m.
Burial will take place next to her parents in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date
Preferred memorials are to the family; or plant a tree in your yard in her memory.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Memories & Condolences
