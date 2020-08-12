Beth Ann (Snyder) Ford, 73, Van Wert, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Van Wert County Hospital. She was born in Van Wert Dec. 6, 1946, to the late Leon D. and Mary R. (Pollock) Snyder. On June 12, 1965, she married J.C. Ford.
She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and was also in the Phi Beta Psi Sorority. Beth was a graduate 1965 of Decatur High School.
Beth worked for more than 20 years as a bank teller at First Federal Savings and Loan Bank, retiring in 2014.
She was an Ohio State Buckeyes Fan and also enjoyed UConn women's basketball. Beth loved attending her nieces' and nephews' sporting events, loved cats and spending time with her family.
Among survivors are her husband of 55 years, J.C. Ford of Van Wert; son, James A. "Tony" (Tammy) Ford of Van Wert; daughter, Kelly M. Ford of Hamler, Ohio; brother, Mike (Connie) Snyder of Decatur; two sisters, Deborah Kay (Ken) Heyerly and Jo Witte, both of Decatur; sister-in-law, Cindy S. Snyder of Geneva; step-grandson, Derek Grandstaff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey L. Snyder; and brother-in-law, Jay Witte.
A private family memorial service will be held at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery, in Van Wert, with Pastor Steve Austin officiating.
Preferred memorials are to Phi Beta Psi Sorority.
