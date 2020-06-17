Betty J. Colwell
1940 - 2020
Betty J. Colwell, 79, of Berne and formerly a longtime resident of Decatur, passed away Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at Swiss Village. She was born in Barridge, Kentucky, Sept. 7, 1940, to the late Gilbert and Viola Mae (Jones) Williams. Betty married Everett Colwell June 13, 1959, in Hazard, Kentucky; he preceded her in death Nov. 18, 2016.
She attended Grace Fellowship in Decatur and formerly attended the Church of God in Celina, Ohio.
Betty retired in 2003 from Decatur Wire & Die, with 13 years of service. She had previously worked at Pace Arrow in Decatur for 11 years, where she was one of the first people hired, and had also worked at Roman Meal and Hoagland Wire & Die.
Betty enjoyed spending her time quilting and crocheting and loved flowers. Her family will miss her crystal blue eyes, nurturing spirit, soft southern voice and her feistiness.
Among survivors are four sons, Everett "Alan" (Nancy) Colwell, Lowell (Margaret) Colwell, Larry Colwell and Jeffrey (Donna) Colwell, all of Decatur; two sisters, Dolores "Jean" Sizemore and Judy (Randy) Wojciechowski, both of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Karen Colwell of New Haven; five grandchildren, Samuel Colwell, Joshua Colwell, Seth Colwell, Cody Colwell and Shelby Colwell; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Colwell; and siblings, Robert Lee Williams, Gilbert Junior Williams, James Richard Williams, Fred Walden Williams and Rosa Mae Melton.
Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Dan York officiating. Burial will follow at Ray Cemetery in Monroe.
Visitation will be from 12-2:30 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Grace Fellowship.
Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
520 N 2nd Street
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
