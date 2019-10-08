Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Decatur
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
Betty J. Reichard


1929 - 2019
Betty J. Reichard Obituary
Betty J. Reichard, 90, Willshire, Ohio, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest, where she had resided for the past six months. She was born in Schumm, Ohio, Feb. 12, 1929, to the late Carl Herman and Berdie Esther (Dull) Weinman. She married Eugene V. Reichard May 30, 1948, in Chattanooga, Ohio; he preceded her in death Sept. 17, 2009.
Betty was a former member of the Willshire United Methodist Church and current member of Union United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday school teacher for many years and member of the United Methodist Women.
She was a graduate of Willshire High School in 1947 and was a homemaker.
Betty enjoyed watching television and spending time with Gene dining out. She loved kittens and watching the birds in the neighborhood. Betty was a wonderful cook and liked spending time with her family.
Among survivors are three sons, Terry (Rebecca) Reichard of Van Wert, Ohio, Thomas (Debra) Reichard of Fort Wayne and Steven Reichard of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Kathy (Gary) Pontsler of Willshire; two sisters, Rosemary Caffee of Willshire and Colleen (Bill) Schlickman of Fort Wayne; brother-in-law, Dan Reichard of Rolla, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Lauren (Dalton) Brazell, Jon (Stephanie) Reichard, Jason (Jillian) Reichard, Joe (Cassandra) Reichard, Shaun (Lori) Pontsler, Shay (Kaitlynn) Pontsler, Jordan (Mandy Davis) Pontsler, Joshua Reichard and Emily Reichard; and nine great-grandchildren, Avery Reichard, Payton Reichard, Elyse Reichard, Tyler Reichard, Charlee Reichard, Wyatt Reichard, Sawyer Pontsler, Piper Pontsler and Caiden Beitler.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. Interment will follow at Willshire Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and one hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Willshire-Wren EMS or Union United Methodist Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 9, 2019
