Betty L. Witte, 89, Decatur, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville following a brief illness. She was born in Allen County May 23, 1930, to the late Henry W. and Rose (Berning) Hockemeyer. She was united in marriage to Edwin E. Witte Dec. 28, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church-Flatrock; he preceded her in death July 30, 1986.
Betty was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, where she served on the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild.
She worked at First Bank of Hoagland for eight years, and faithfully served her family as a homemaker for her entire life.
Betty was very devoted to her family. She was always the background farm hand, helping maintain the property and fill in as needed, no matter the job or duty. She was known to maintain a large garden and took pride in what she could produce and can for her family. Quilting was also a talent she used, providing blankets, quilts and other items to her family. She was an active participant with the Ladies Aid at church, with whom she quilted and was the current treasurer. She loved her dogs and also IU Basketball.
Among survivors are her sons, Gene E. (Merrylu) Witte, Jan A. Witte and Jeff M. (Tonda) Witte, all of Decatur; daughter-in-law, Jo E. Witte of Decatur; three grandchildren, Holly (Noah) Barnard, Katie (Heath) Fullenkamp and Colton (Tiffany) Witte; one step-granddaughter, Amy Brookman; eight great-grandchildren, Rebecca Barnard, Mallory Barnard, Abram Barnard (on the way), Bentley Fullenkamp, Brody Fullenkamp, Piper Witte, Taylor Witte and Ronin Witte; and one step great-grandson, Micheal Wilds.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jay E. Witte, Aug. 19, 2019; brother, Vernon Hockemeyer; and a sister in infancy.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church-Bingen, with Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church-General Fund; Worship Anew; or the donor's choice.
Arrangements handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes-Decatur.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019