Betty Lou Zurcher


1930 - 2019
Betty Lou Zurcher Obituary
Betty Lou Zurcher, 89, Decatur, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Adams Memorial Hospital. She was born March 20, 1930, to the late Cecil E. and Bertha L. (Drummond) Harvey. On June 14, 1952, she married Joshua W. Zurcher; he preceded her in death Feb. 21, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of Adams County and a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church where she worked in the church nursery for many years. Betty also worked in the Adams Central School Cafeteria for 20 years.
Among survivors are three sons, Carey D. Zurcher of Monroe, Farrel L. (Sarah) Zurcher of Decatur and Tracy L. (Kristi) Zurcher of Berne; daughter, Janet L. (Ron) Frauhiger of Decatur; sister, Gladys Braden of Decatur; and three grandchildren, Reid, Chloe and Mallory Zurcher.
She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 4 brothers.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, with Pastor Chris Gadlage and Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Burial will follow in the Decatur Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church or UMCOR.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019
