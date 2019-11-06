|
Bill L. Arnold
Bill L. Arnold, 92, Auburn, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Bill was born in Decatur Oct. 25, 1927, to the late Homer W. and Lulu (Byerly) Arnold. On June 5, 1955, Bill married Eloise Feasel.
He was a member of the Wabash Friends Church and attended First United Methodist Church in Auburn. Bill was an educator for 30 years, with 24 of those years being served as principal at Southwood Elementary from 1965-1989.
Bill was the past president of the Wabash Exchange Club and Workshop Enterprises of Wabash. He also served his country in the U.S. Army as a Medic.
Among survivors are his wife of 64 years, Eloise Arnold of Auburn; his children, Melissa (John) McLaughlin of Auburn, Michael (Deb) Arnold of Wolcottville, Anne (Jeff) Passwater of Franklin, Rebecca (Randy) Krueckeberg of Decatur and Mark (Michael George) Arnold of Seattle, Washington; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Arnold, Nancy Arnold and Edith Arnold; six grandchildren, Austin (Haley) Arnold, Zachary Arnold, Emily (Joshua) Carroll, Megan Passwater, Gabriella and Ethan "Ryder" Arnold-George; six great grandchildren, Isla, Asher, Eloise, Piper, Oliviah and Lauryn. Other family members dear to Bill include, Bert, Sheila, Karissa, Braxton and Kendall McLaughlin, Joe, Amy, Marisa, Alayna McLaughlin, Kris, Johanna, Avery, Grant and Hadley Houser, Alicia and Adam (Kenzie and Maddux) Vanzile, Lauren Krueckeberg (Jaelyn and Allona) Zach Krueckeberg and Ryan Krueckeberg.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Eugene Arnold, Stanley Arnold, Don Arnold and Homer Arnold Jr.; a sister (stillborn); and a sister-in-law, Thelma Arnold.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. Burial will immediately follow in the Pleasant Dale Church Cemetery, with Military Graveside Rites by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to services from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Quiet Knight or Wabash Friends Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019