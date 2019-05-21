Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
Decatur, IN
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Decatur Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Decatur Baptist Church
Bill L. Hey


Bill L. Hey Obituary
Bill L. Hey, 89, Willshire, Ohio, was received into the loving arms of his Savior at 4:05 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur. He was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, Jan. 7, 1930, to the late Delmore M. and Beatrice L. (Sims) Hey. He was united in marriage to Evelyn June Turner June 17, 1951, in Wren, Ohio; she preceded him in death June 28, 2018. They were married for 67 years before June's passing.
He was a member of Decatur Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and Sunday school teacher.
Bill worked at International Harvester for 31 years, retiring in 1982. He then worked for Mobile Medical.
Bill loved fishing for fish, but even more so he was a fisherman for the Lord Jesus Christ (Mark 1:17). He spoiled his grandchildren and taught many of them how to fish and catch frogs.
Among survivors are two daughters, Sherry (Roy) Cotner of Fort Wayne and Cindy L. (Keith) Sharpe of Ohio City, Ohio; son, Roderick (Joan) Hey of Celina, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and four great-great-children, with two more on the way.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert E. Hey and Todd Gerald Hey; and two sisters, Lois Girardot and Donna Brenizer.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Decatur Baptist Church, with Pastor Andrew Lyons officiating. Interment will follow in the Willshire Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.
Preferred memorials are to Decatur Baptist Church.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 21, 2019
