Blaine Robert Fulton, 93, Berne, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Laketon, Indiana, April 18, 1926, to the late Robert and Bertha (Johnson) Fulton. He was united in marriage to Phyllis (Myers) Nov. 25, 1947, in Richvalley, Indiana.

Blaine served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II.

He was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne and was a member of Gideons International.

Blaine served three terms as the Mayor of Berne, from 1992-2003. Among his accomplishments as mayor were the South Adams Senior Center, the new fire station and Tree City Designation for the City of Berne. Blaine and Phyllis owned and operated the White Cottage for 28 years and also owned and operated the Radio Shack for 15 years, both in Berne.

Blaine and Phyllis enjoyed traveling to visit their children and grandchildren across the United States.

Among survivors are his wife of 71 years, Phyllis Fulton of Berne; daughters, Susan (Steve) Garboden of Goshen, Indiana, and Jane (Mike) Bloom of Union City, Indiana; sons, John (Kristine) Fulton of Sitka, Alaska, Joe (Hallie) Fulton of Lorena, Texas, and James (Lisa) Fulton of South Bend, Indiana; 17 grandchildren, Andrew (Melissa) Koontz-Garboden, Mary (Finn Bell) Garboden, Leah Garboden, Rebekah Garboden, Owen Fulton, Connor Fulton, Renee (Jon Holland) Bloom, Valerie Bloom, Jeremy (Kim) Bloom, Rory (Heather) Fulton, Felicity Fulton, Alder Fulton, Fiona Fulton, Madeline Fulton, Blaine G. Fulton, Isabelle Fulton and Corbin Fulton; nine great-grandchildren, Elijah Garboden, Heath Koontz-Garboden, Blaine Koontz-Garboden, Haylee Bloom, Skylar Bloom, Xavier Bloom, Ryker Bloom, Logan Bloom and Mersades Hobbs; and two great-great-grandchildren, Vance Hobbs and Kye Hobbs.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Geible; and a brother, Boyd Fulton.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne. A private family burial will be held at M.R.E. Cemetery prior to the service.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday in the Swiss Village Chapel in Berne.

Preferred memorials are to Trinity United Methodist Church; Gideons International; and CDC (Clock Tower).

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on July 9, 2019