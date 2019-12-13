|
|
Blas G. Mendez, 94, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Garrison, Texas, Feb. 25, 1925, to the late Isaac and Alejandra (Guerrero) Mendez. On Sept. 6, 1947, he married Sarah Marie "Squeeky" Hower; after 66 years of marriage, she preceded him in death Dec. 8, 2013.
He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and was a member of its Holy Name Society. Blas served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the South Pacific Theatre. He worked for Masolite Concrete Products and retired in 1987 after 37 years. He was a lifetime member of both the American Legion Post 43 and the V.F.W.
Blas was also a lifelong member of the American Federated Musicians and played in several local bands, including the Decatur Dixie Cats, Latin Combo and The Tre-Mendez.
Among survivors are his two sons, Jesse M. (Cindy) Mendez and Anthony B. (Ingrid) Mendez, both of Decatur; seven daughters, Barbara C. (Mark) Corral, Dolores A. Lopez, Lee Andra (Frank) Aguon, all of Decatur, Patricia E. (Dennis) Stapleton of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Kathryn A. (Jeffrey Gaskill) Hake of Decatur, Anita M. (Don) Main of Indianapolis and Annette M. (John) Liederbach of Decatur; a brother, Paul Mendez of Markle; a sister, Connie (Richard) Moreno of Fort Wayne; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Michael Mendez; a grandson, Damien M. Corral; a great-granddaughter, Serenity J. Zimmerman; a son-in-law, Domingo Lopez Jr.; two brothers, Robert Mendez Sr. and Manuel Mendez; and six sisters, Mary Robles, Barbara Gomez, Maria del Jesus Chavarria, Annie (Garcia) Tyler, Tomasa Serna and Rita Vargas
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Father David Ruppert will be the celebrant and Military Honors will be rendered at the church by the American Legion Post 43 Color Guard. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 8 p.m., and for one hour prior to services Saturday from 9-10 a.m. in St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital in honor of Jacob Corral and in memory of Serenity Zimmerman.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Dec. 13, 2019