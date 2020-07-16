Bradley Aaron Sanderson, 36, Grover Hill, Ohio, died July 12, 2020. He was born in Decatur Oct. 16, 1983, to Patricia (Fawcett) and Glenn Sanderson.

He was previously employed by Cooper Farms.

Among survivors are his father, Glenn Sanderson of Grover Hill; mother, Patricia Sanderson of Ossian; brothers, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson of Sherwood, Michael Sanderson of Grover Hill, Chad Sanderson of Fort Wayne and Travis Sanderson of Ozark, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

There will no services. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store