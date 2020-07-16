1/1
Bradley Aaron Sanderson
1983 - 2020
Bradley Aaron Sanderson, 36, Grover Hill, Ohio, died July 12, 2020. He was born in Decatur Oct. 16, 1983, to Patricia (Fawcett) and Glenn Sanderson.
He was previously employed by Cooper Farms.
Among survivors are his father, Glenn Sanderson of Grover Hill; mother, Patricia Sanderson of Ossian; brothers, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson of Sherwood, Michael Sanderson of Grover Hill, Chad Sanderson of Fort Wayne and Travis Sanderson of Ozark, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
There will no services. Burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Den Herder Funeral Home.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
