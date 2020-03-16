|
Bishop Bruce A. Bush, 73, Decatur, entered into glory surrounded by his family Thursday, March 12, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, March 26, 1946, to the late Thomas I. and Bonnie L. (Hart) Bush. On Aug. 28, 1964, he married Carolyn S. Rowles.
His true calling was serving God and His people as an ordained minister and was the founding pastor of Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church in 1978. He received an Honorary Ministry Milestone from the United Pentecostal Church International for 50 years in the ministry.
Bruce also worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter from 1984-2007, and was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 166.
He was the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2016, the mayoral recipient of the Key to the City of Decatur, and was the Honorable Congressional Flag Recipient, received by Congressman Marlin Stutzman in 2016.
Among survivors are his wife 55 years, Carolyn S. Bush of Decatur; three daughters, Kimberly A. (Mark) Heine of New Haven, Deanna R. Sharpe of Decatur and Sarah E. (Brent) Frymier of New Palestine; five grandchildren, Alexander C. (fiancée, Marissa Cheviron) Heine, Thomas I. Heine, Danielle E. (fiancé, Matt Coleman) Sharpe, Zion E. Frymier and Shiloh H. Frymier; two sisters, Rebecca Correll and Nila Rose, both of Atlanta; one brother, Steven Bush of Decatur; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved church family.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Daniel J. Sharpe, Feb. 22, 2018.
A Celebration of Homegoing will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Chapel, with Rev. Bob Moore and Pastor Eugene Hill officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday at Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church, 3928 N. Salem Road in Decatur, and one hour prior to services, from 12-1 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Faith Chapel Honorary Memorial.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, IN.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020