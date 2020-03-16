Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haggard & Sefton Funeral Home
225 W Adams St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-7167
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church
3928 N. Salem Road
Decatur, IN
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church
3928 N. Salem Road
Decatur, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church
3928 N. Salem Road
Decatur, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Bush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bishop Bruce A. Bush


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bishop Bruce A. Bush Obituary
Bishop Bruce A. Bush, 73, Decatur, entered into glory surrounded by his family Thursday, March 12, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, March 26, 1946, to the late Thomas I. and Bonnie L. (Hart) Bush. On Aug. 28, 1964, he married Carolyn S. Rowles.
His true calling was serving God and His people as an ordained minister and was the founding pastor of Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church in 1978. He received an Honorary Ministry Milestone from the United Pentecostal Church International for 50 years in the ministry.
Bruce also worked as a Journeyman Pipefitter from 1984-2007, and was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 166.
He was the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2016, the mayoral recipient of the Key to the City of Decatur, and was the Honorable Congressional Flag Recipient, received by Congressman Marlin Stutzman in 2016.
Among survivors are his wife 55 years, Carolyn S. Bush of Decatur; three daughters, Kimberly A. (Mark) Heine of New Haven, Deanna R. Sharpe of Decatur and Sarah E. (Brent) Frymier of New Palestine; five grandchildren, Alexander C. (fiancée, Marissa Cheviron) Heine, Thomas I. Heine, Danielle E. (fiancé, Matt Coleman) Sharpe, Zion E. Frymier and Shiloh H. Frymier; two sisters, Rebecca Correll and Nila Rose, both of Atlanta; one brother, Steven Bush of Decatur; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved church family.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Daniel J. Sharpe, Feb. 22, 2018.
A Celebration of Homegoing will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Chapel, with Rev. Bob Moore and Pastor Eugene Hill officiating.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Monday at Faith Chapel United Pentecostal Church, 3928 N. Salem Road in Decatur, and one hour prior to services, from 12-1 p.m., Tuesday at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Faith Chapel Honorary Memorial.
Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -