Bruce Karl Baughn, 88, of Decatur, Angola, Indiana, Yorktown, Indiana, and Jensen Beach, Florida, died of an aortic aneurysm May 17, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born and raised in Decatur.

He was married to Annabelle Roop. They retired on their lake home in Angola in 1988.

Bruce was one of the founding members of the Signa Boat Company. He finished his boating career with Formula Thunderbird Boat Company. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker. He spent many summers on fly fishing trips to Red Lake, Ontario. His best memories were at the lake cottage surrounded by his family.

Among survivors are his son, David (Suki) Baughn of Jensen Beach and Yorktown; grandchildren: Jeff (Regina) Laux, Joe Laux, Jennifer (Dr. Jeff) White, Julie (Joe) McCullaugh; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Ella, Addison, Avery Laux, Miles and Molly White, and Grafton McCullaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Baugh; sister, Patricia Drake; wife, Annabelle Roop Baughn; daughter, Sharyl Baughn Laux Ulrich; and second wife, Harriet Rutkauskas Baughn.

No services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]

For those who feel the need, please say a prayer for Bruce or make a contribution to in his name. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary