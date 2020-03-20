Home

Bruce W. Bedwell


1953 - 2020
Bruce W. Bedwell Obituary
Bruce W. Bedwell, 66, Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, March 16, 2020, at I.U. Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born in Decatur June 30, 1953, to the late William W. and Norma G. (McClure) Bedwell. He married Nancy J. (Fiechter) Bedwell in Bluffton July 14, 1973; she survives in Bluffton.
He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton.
Bruce graduated from Bellmont High School in 1971. Following graduation, he worked on the family farm and retired in June 2019 from Schwartz Plumbing and Heating as a parts manager. He enjoyed auto racing with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Among survivors are his children, Corey Bedwell of Bluffton, Tracey (Sarah) Bedwell of New Haven, Shaunda (Nathan) Opdycke of Holgate, Ohio, Ryan (Jenna) Bedwell of Seattle, Washington, and Kristen (Andrew) Springmeyer of Batesville, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; one brother, Max Bedwell of Sarasota, Florida; and his father-in-law, Herman Fiechter of Bluffton.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Phyllis J. Fiechter; and a brother, Alan Bedwell.
Due to health concerns related to the coronavirus, private family visitation and services are being held at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.
A public graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County. Friends and family are invited and Ron Kipfer will officiate services.
Services will also be broadcast thru the Apostolic Christian Central Network for home listening.
Preferred memorials contributions are to Swiss Village of Berne.
Online condolences may be given at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
Arrangements handled by Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020
