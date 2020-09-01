Bryce Christy, 87, Berne, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2020, at Swiss Village. He was born in Adams County Nov. 2, 1932, to the late Ralph and Marie (Smitley) Christy. He was united in marriage to Deloris Liechty July 26, 1952, at First Mennonite Church in Berne.

Bryce was a faithful member of First Mennonite Church in Berne, and was very active with the Mennonite Disaster Service.

He was employed with the United States Post Office in Berne for 31 years as a rural mail carrier.He also previously served as the president of the Indiana Rural Mail Carrier Association.

Bryce cherished and loved spending time with his family, and had a servant's heart for helping any of his family or friends. He enjoyed collecting stamps, coins and newspaper articles. After his "retirement" from the post office, he delivered RVs for more than 17 years. Bryce and Delores loved traveling all over the world.

Among survivors are his wife of 68 years, Deloris Christy of Berne; daughter, June (Rick) Liechty of Berne; sons, Kent Christy of Berne and David (Sandy) Christy of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Ruth Christy of Charleston, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Greg Christy, Gina Vinci, John Christy, Jason Christy, Jessica Singletary, John Christy, Jaclyn Byrd and Kayla Shroyer; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Leistner and Elaine Vanderlip.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Mennonite Church in Berne, with Pastor Jim Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow at M.R.E. Cemetery of rural Berne.

Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Mennonite Disaster Service or First Mennonite Church - Missions.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

