Buddy D. Sheets
1932 - 2020
Buddy D. Sheets, 87, Decatur, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Portland, Indiana, Nov. 10, 1932, to the late Don M. and Ethel C. (Wynn) Sheets. On June 27, 1953, he married Wilma Joan Case.
Buddy served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from August 1954 to August 1956.
He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 43, both in Decatur.
He retired in December of 1994 from Central Soya, with 43 years of service. Following his retirement, Buddy worked at Universal Metalcraft for 20 years.
Buddy loved sports, especially IU basketball, Cubs baseball and Bears football. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids' sports ... soccer, softball, wrestling and golf. He was quite the carpenter, doing things for his family and friends, too. He enjoyed playing golf with his wife, Joan, children and grandchildren.
Among survivors are his wife of 67 years, Joan Sheets of Decatur; daughter, Christine J. (Michael) Cloud of Decatur; two sons, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Sheets and David E. (Teresa) Sheets, both of Decatur; sister, Elizabeth McCullough of Decatur; granddaughters, Tessa (Shane) Rekeweg and Holly Sheets; grandsons, John (Belem) Sheets, William (Rachel) Sheets and Marc (Courtney) Sheets; and great-grandchildren, Alexa and Yogi Rekeweg, Jaxon Evans, Eva Nicole and Gabriel Sheets.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Crowl and Betty Sheets; and four brothers, Robert Sheets, William Sheets, Richard Sheets and Glenn Sheets.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held, with burial at Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to St. Mark's United Methodist Church; or Adams County Community Foundation Cancer Fund.
Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur.
Online condolences may be made at www.zwickjahn.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
