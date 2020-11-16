Dr. Byron Kay "B.K." Poindexter, DDS, 86, Bluffton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Parkview Hospital-Dupont in Fort Wayne. B.K. was born in Sandborn, Indiana, Dec. 27, 1933, to Ives Theodore and Hattie McBride Poindexter. He married Patricia Gayle Hunley in Linton, Indiana, June 20, 1954. They were married for 66 years.
B.K. graduated in 1958 from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis. Before their marriage, B.K. and Patty were students at IU-Bloomington, where both of their daughters also earned their degrees. They enjoyed their undergraduate years in Bloomington immensely. The couple also served on the Parents Board for Hillsdale college in Hillsdale, Michigan, where their sons both attended college.
After their marriage, they moved to Indianapolis, where B.K. attended dental school. Upon his graduation, he moved to Bluffton, where he began his practice, spanning 58 years.
B.K. was very civic-minded and generous with his time. He was a member of and actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Bluffton, serving on the Pastor Parish Committee and teaching high school and adult Sunday school classes as his children were growing. He was a member of Isaac Knapp Dental Society, Greene County Shrine, Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine, BPO Elks Lodge 796, Bluffton Lions Club and Wells County Historical Society; he served as president of Wells County Crippled Children's Society and was on the original Wells County Board of Health.
In his youth, he was active in the Boy Scouts, where he attained the rank of Eagle Scout, an accolade of which he was very proud.
Among survivors are his wife, Patricia; one remaining sister, Linda Dee (Arthur) Woodruff of Linton; four wonderful children, Devon (Don) Willey of Celina, Ohio, Clay (Joan) Poindexter and Blake (Lauriean) Poindexter, both of Bluffton and Gay Willits (Barry) of Scottsdale, Arizona; six grandchildren, Carson (Katie) Willey of Beavercreek, Ohio, Michael (Shelly) Wood of Bluffton, Chelsea Poindexter of Bluffton, Nick, Chet and Cal Willits, all of Scottsdale.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tate Willey.
Due to COVID-19, a private family funeral was held at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with private burial at Elm Grove Cemetery following services.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to The First United Methodist Church of Bluffton; and the Wells County Boys and Girls Club.
Funeral arrangements handled by Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.
Online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com.