Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
C. LaRue Crane


1938 - 2019
C. LaRue Crane Obituary
C. LaRue Crane, 80, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center in Chambersburg. She was born Hagerstown, Maryland, Nov. 10, 1938, to the late Daniel Henry and Rosanna Garry (Secrist) Everitts.
LaRue was a graduate of Hagerstown High School and a member of Salem Reformed Church. She was the former owner and operator of Crane's Custom Center in Delaware.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Crane Sr., Nov. 7, 2010.
Among survivors are her daughter, Debbie Eichelberger of Decatur; two sisters, Thelma Brewer of Hagerstown and Nancy Eichelberger of Chambersburg; one brother, D. Garry Everitts of Hagerstown; two grandchildren, Becki Eichelberger and Bradley William Henry Eichelberger; one great-grandson, Noah Eichelberger; niece, Kelly Shoop; great-niece, Erin Clark; and great-great-niece, Taylor Clark and great-great-nephew, Camden Clark.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Renner and Jane Bussard; and a brother, Eugene Everitts.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Reformed Church. Pastor Eric Cox will officiate. Burial will be at Salem Reformed Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Salem Reformed Church, 13182 Salem Church Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740.
Online condolences may be made at www.minnichfh.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Aug. 6, 2019
