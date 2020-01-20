Home

Carl A. Shaw


1947 - 2020
Carl A. Shaw Obituary
Carl A. (Ted) Shaw, 73, Decatur, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his residence. Carl was born in Decatur Jan. 18, 1947, to the late Carl M. and Georgia M. (Hower) Shaw. On Aug. 25, 1974, Carl married Mary E. Dye; she preceded him in death May 21, 2017.
Carl was retired from the Decatur Casting.
Among survivors are three sons, Carl M. Shaw, Richard J. (Amanda) Shaw and John L. (Ashley) Shaw, all of Decatur; two brothers, Henery "Hank" Johnson and John Johnson, both of Decatur; a sister, Mary Jane Kahn of Bryant; andeight grandchildren, Mary Jo, Braiden, Ashley, Zach, Rileigh, Lillian, Raven and Dillon.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Dewey and Robert "Bobby" Johnson, Joe, Marion and Carl Shaw; and a sister, Martha.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation two hours prior from 9-11 a.m. Pastor Dan York will officiate and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital.
Arrangements handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020
