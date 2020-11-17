1/1
Carl Franklin Selleck
1956 - 2020
Carl Franklin Selleck, 64, of Peru, Indiana, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Wabash Oct. 21, 1956, to Hugh and and the late Bonnie (Sparks) Selleck. He married Cindy (Hatch) Selleck May 27, 1983, after three years together; she survives.
He retired as a maintenance worker at Smithfield. He was a member of the Young America Center United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the United Steel Workers Local 626.
Carl enjoyed outdoor activities, such as hunting, fishing and camping. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and watching his grandchildren's sports. He was our Superman, who fought the battle of cancer for seven years.
Among survivors are his father, Hugh (Evelyn Strausser) Selleck; his children, Michael J. (Deann) Callaway of Logansport, Christina L. (Brandon Baker) Callaway of Peru, Zackary C. (Tracy) Selleck of Peru and Justin D.H. Selleck of Peru; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Shirley) Selleck of Galveston, Hugh (Sheryl) Selleck Jr. of Logansport, John (Tammy) Selleck of Kentucky, William (Tammy) Hoffman of Peru and Michael Paul (Keegan) Selleck of Peru; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jada Rose; grandson, Dalton Wayne; and son-in-law, Jamie Smith.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home, 105 W. Third Street, Peru, with Pastor John Newman officiating. Burial will take place at Ever-Rest Memorial Park Cemetery in Logansport.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required and social distancing guidelines observed.
Arrangements handled by Flowers-Leedy Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.FlowersLeedyAllen.com.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
