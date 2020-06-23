Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl M. Nussbaum, 90, formerly of Berne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Fort Worth, Texas.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Berne Evangelical Church, with Pastor Stan Nussbaum officiating.

