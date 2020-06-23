Carl M. Nussbaum
1930-2020
Carl M. Nussbaum, 90, formerly of Berne, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Fort Worth, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Berne Evangelical Church, with Pastor Stan Nussbaum officiating.

Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
