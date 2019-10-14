|
Carol A. Glant, 86, Fort Wayne, passed away Monday Oct. 7, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. She was born Nov. 26, 1932, to the late Jay and Oma (Ashelman) Bunge. On June 11, 1951, she married Thomas Glant; he preceded her in death July 22, 1999.
Among survivors are her sons, David (Julie) Glant of Fort Wayne, Kevin (Marge) Glant of Decatur, Stacy (Patrice) Glant of Ashley; daughter, Carrie (Mike) Ham of Angola; brother, Don Bunge of Bremen; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three sisters; one brother; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019