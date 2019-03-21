Home

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Salem Magley Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Salem Magley Church
Carol J. Girod Obituary
Carol J. Girod, 75, Decatur, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Adams of Woodcrest.
She was born in Van Wert County, Ohio, Oct. 6, 1943, to the late Gerhard and Mrytle (Dull) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Gery R. Girod April 22, 1961, at the Salem United Church of Christ (now Salem Magley Church) in Magley; he preceded her in death Jan. 8, 2016.
Carol was a member of Salem Magley Church, where she was active in Women's Guild and Tiger Lilies Garden Club.
A farmer's wife, she raised her family and assisted her husband in the operation of the farm. In addition, she was a cook at various locations, including Coppess Corner and Country Corner Deli in Monroe, and at Preble Gardens.
Carol was a hard working dairy farmer. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, arts and crafts, her garden and garden club and her church.
Among survivors are six sons, Allen (Mary) Girod of Stanley, Virginia, Dan Girod of Decatur, Ed (Sandy) Girod of Decatur, Fred Girod of Decatur, Brad (Paula) Girod of Decatur and Howie (Deb) Girod of Decatur; brother, Stephen (Marilyn) Meyer Sr. of Wren, Ohio; 17 grandchildren, Anthony (Misty) Girod, Chris (Ariel) Girod, Ben (Natalie) Girod, Staci (Josh) Heck, Stephanie (Matt) Simon, Sheila Marbaugh, Samantha (Adam) Myers, Nicholas (Lindsey) Girod, Micah Girod, Blake Girod, Jacob Girod, Dee Girod, Thomas Girod, Isaac Girod, Timothy Girod, Rachel Girod and Gracie Girod; 14 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Girod, Amelia Girod, Willow Girod, Kayley Lothridge, Kass Lothridge, Bentley Girod, Jamison Girod, Tyler Girod, Elizabeth Heck, Derek Simon,Allie Simon, Bailey Marbaugh, Carly Marbaugh and Chloe Marbaugh and one great-great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Rick Girod, July 4, 2005; and a sister and her husband, Diann and Phil McBride.
Funeral servicea will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Salem Magley Church, with Rev. Christopher Hirschy officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Magley Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Decatur, and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Salem Magley Church; ACCF-Rick Girod Memorial Scholarship; or the ACCF-North Adams Autism Fund.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019
