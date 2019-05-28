Carole Ruth Heiser, 77, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Feb. 24, 2019, in Fort Wayne Indiana. She was born in New York, New York, Nov. 7, 1941, to the late David and Adele Sohn.

Carole moved to Gary, Indiana, in the early 1970s, and later moved to Decatur, Indiana, in 1984 with her late husband, Paul Heiser. She worked for Sprint Telephone Company for many years and retired from there. Carole then was employed at the Decatur Daily Democrat, where she made some life-long friends.

Carole had a love of shopping, going to estate and garage sales. She enjoyed volunteering in the community helping others, as well as volunteering her time at the Hope Chest in Decatur.

She adored her many dogs throughout her life and spoiled them all rotten.

She recently moved into Woodcrest Retirement Center and had made many good friends there.

Left behind to honor her memory are her son, Steven (Carolyn) Gonzalez of Montesano, Washington; grandson, Stephen (Christian) Gonzalez of Battle Ground, Washington; and many friends.

We would like to thank all her friends who helped her move and who made her feel welcome. A special thanks to those who cared for her in her final days.

There will be a celebration of life at Woodcrest Retirement Community Center when convenient for her family who live out of state.

Condolences may be mailed to PO Box 2163, Aberdeen, WA 98520. Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 25, 2019