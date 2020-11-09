1/1
Carolyn J. Foster
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn J. Foster, 85, of Berne and formerly a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. Carolyn was born in Warren June 11, 1935, to the late Alva W. and Osa L. (Oxley) Roberts. She married Raymond J. Foster in Warren Oct. 29, 1956; he preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1989.
A 1953 graduate of Warren High School, Carolyn later received her nursing degree from Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 1956. She worked at Caylor Nickel Hospital in Bluffton as a nurse for 42 years until retiring in 1998, serving 35 of those years as the director of the emergency room.
Hobbies of Carolyn's included cross stitching, crossword puzzles and genealogy. Over the past few years, she enjoyed all the activities at Swiss Village, especially Bingo. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
Among survivors are a daughter, Lisa R. (Pastor Steve) Arnold of Portland; son, Kevin L. (Lori) Foster of Monroe; five grandchildren, Jesse Arnold, Sydney Arnold, Josh (Julie) Foster, Travis (Lindsay) Foster and Kayla Foster; and seven great-grandchildren, Jencee, Jaxsen, Jordyn, Judsen, and Jarren Foster and Ryker and Kynlee Foster; a sister, Lois Spears of Warren; two brothers, George (Anita) Roberts of Roanoke and Sam Roberts of Warren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Roberts; and a brother-in-law, Wendell (Judy) Foster.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Roberts; and an infant sister, Lillian Roberts.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation Wednesday at 1p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are appreciated and strongly encouraged for the visitation and funeral service. We appreciate your cooperation.
Preferred memorials are to Swiss Village Activities Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Memorial Chapel
3220 E State Road 124
Bluffton, IN 46714
(260) 824-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodwin Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved