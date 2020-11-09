Carolyn J. Foster, 85, of Berne and formerly a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at Swiss Village in Berne. Carolyn was born in Warren June 11, 1935, to the late Alva W. and Osa L. (Oxley) Roberts. She married Raymond J. Foster in Warren Oct. 29, 1956; he preceded her in death Aug. 18, 1989.
A 1953 graduate of Warren High School, Carolyn later received her nursing degree from Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio, in 1956. She worked at Caylor Nickel Hospital in Bluffton as a nurse for 42 years until retiring in 1998, serving 35 of those years as the director of the emergency room.
Hobbies of Carolyn's included cross stitching, crossword puzzles and genealogy. Over the past few years, she enjoyed all the activities at Swiss Village, especially Bingo. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
Among survivors are a daughter, Lisa R. (Pastor Steve) Arnold of Portland; son, Kevin L. (Lori) Foster of Monroe; five grandchildren, Jesse Arnold, Sydney Arnold, Josh (Julie) Foster, Travis (Lindsay) Foster and Kayla Foster; and seven great-grandchildren, Jencee, Jaxsen, Jordyn, Judsen, and Jarren Foster and Ryker and Kynlee Foster; a sister, Lois Spears of Warren; two brothers, George (Anita) Roberts of Roanoke and Sam Roberts of Warren; sister-in-law, Bonnie Roberts; and a brother-in-law, Wendell (Judy) Foster.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Paul Roberts; and an infant sister, Lillian Roberts.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation Wednesday at 1p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Gaskill officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are appreciated and strongly encouraged for the visitation and funeral service. We appreciate your cooperation.
Preferred memorials are to Swiss Village Activities Department.
Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.