Carolyn Kay Vardaman, 84, Decatur, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Windber, Pennsylvania, Feb. 18, 1935, to the late Kenneth and Beulah (Horner) Faust. On July 14, 1956, she married Wayne Vardaman.

She was a member of the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren. Carolyn had a wonderful servant and missions heart and truly loved ministering to others. She was the church librarian and volunteered at Camp Mack. She was also a bookkeeper for her husband's Metal Fabrication and Installation and Trucking business and also loved gardening and pulling those pesky weeds.

Among survivors are her husband of 62 years, Wayne; two sons, Dwayne (Teresa) Vardaman of New Haven and Allen (Lisa) Vardaman of Bluffton; and four grandchildren, Megan Vardaman, Matt Vardaman, Anita Vardaman and Andrew Vardaman.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Coleen Graham, in July 2007. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Dale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, also at the church.

Preferred memorials may be given to Family Life Care.

