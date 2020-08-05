Catherine A. Brinkman, 67, of Ottoville, Ohio, died at 8:52 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Decatur Aug. 3, 1953, to Leonard Lengerich and the late Leona (Rauch) Lengerich; her father survives in Decatur. On Nov. 8, 1974, she married Frank G. Brinkman; he survives in Ottoville.
Catherine had worked as a kitchen aid at Delphos Memorial Home and also as the Activity Director at Sara Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, and its Altar Rosary Society.
She enjoyed doing crafts and had a special love of flowers and gardening. Catherine loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Among survivors are her children, Stephanie (Anthony) Trumbull of Delphos, Amy (Davy) Cruz of Defiance, Kevin (Amy Mercer) Brinkman of Fort Jennings, Jayme (Kory) Thomas of Oakwood; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Karen) Lengerich of Monroe, David Lengerich of Columbia City and Greg (Jackie) Lengerich of Roanoke; and a sister-in-law, Pam Lengerich of Decatur.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Lengerich; and sister-in-law, Mary Lengerich.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ottoville.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, face masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or the church.
