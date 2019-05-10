Home

Catherine Poe Obituary
Catherine Joyce Poe, 74, Decatur, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. She was born in New Marion Township Sept. 29, 1944, to the late Carl Joseph and Marjorie (Rimstidt) Naegele. On Oct. 2, 1971, she married Raymond B. Poe; he preceded her in death June 28, 1999.
She was an LPN and she worked in both Bluffton and Decatur.
Among survivors are a daughter, Julie Wright of Decatur; brother, Kenneth Naegele; and sister, Karla Shelpman, both of Versailles; and three grandchildren, Conner and Alexis Wright and Trenton Poe.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Poe.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation from 3-6 p.m. Pastor Matt Moore will be officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on May 11, 2019
