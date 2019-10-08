|
|
Celia Artea Horne, 59, Fort Wayne, died at her residence Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born Dec. 3, 1959, in San Antonio, Texas, to Refugio and Hortencia (Sifuentes) Artea. She married Jamie A. Horne on Oct. 20, 2016; he survives in Fort Wayne.
Celia retired from Parker Hannifin after 15 years of service. She loved her grandchildren above all else. She also enjoyed gardening, dining out, and she loved her dog, Carli. Celia was especially proud of her Mexican heritage.
Among survivors are a daughter, Michelle (Noah) Norman of Decatur; two sons, Matt (Elisha) Manley of Willshire, Ohio, and Mark (Abby) Manley of Decatur; her mother, Hortencia Artea of Decatur; brother, Felipe Artea of Decatur; sister, Norma (Mark) Slusher of Wren, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; a step-daughter, Paige (Kyle) Ehret of Kendallville, Indiana; and two step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Refugio Artea; a brother, Jesus Artea; and a sister, Maria Olivia Artea.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation prior from 9:30-11:30.
Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to the family. Make checks payable to Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home in Celia's name.
Online condolences may be made at www.hshfuneralhome.com.
Published in Decatur Daily Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019